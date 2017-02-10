+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Jewellery stolen in Tempo house burglary

Posted: 4:16 pm February 10, 2017
By Lauren Harte
By Lauren Harte
The burglary occurred earlier this week in Tempo

The burglary occurred earlier this week in Tempo

Police are appealing for information following a burglary at a house in the Main Street area of Tempo.

It is believed this burglary occurred sometime between 9.30pm on Monday, 6 February and 11.15am on Wednesday, 8 February.

A ladies 18 carat gold watch with diamonds around the circumference of the face; two gold Claddagh rings (described as being old) and two pairs of gold Claddagh earrings were stolen.

Police are appealing to anyone who has any information about this burglary to contact police at Lisnaskea on the non-emergency number 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

 

