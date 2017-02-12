Craze taking Fermanagh by storm

BOTH the cancer fundraising firewalk in Belleek next week, as well as last year’s Walk for Dad, were organised by Firewalking Ireland, based in Strabane.

Stephen Brown, who himself did his first firewalk eight years ago, before starting the company over three years ago, explained they bring the firewalk to the fundraising teams, such as to the Jolly Farmer car park.

“On the night, the fire is already burned down to the embers,” he explained. “We start preparing the participants about an hour before participation, and explain what’s going to happen.”

Stephen said the ancient activity is “all about mindset” and said the walk itself is around 12 feet.

“When people turn up I talk to them about owning their own walk,” he continued. “You don’t have to go through with it. Most people do decide to go through with it, but there are some who don’t. Then you’ll get people who’ll walk five or six times on the one night.”

Mark Corrigan, who had organised the Walk for Dad and is planning an even more spectacular event in Enniskillen this summer, was full of praise for Stephen, the firewalks, and the somewhat scarier glass walks.

“What I got out of the event was having to conquer something that I was afraid to do and I did it. It taught me that you can put your mind to something and do it,” he said.