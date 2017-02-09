Fermanagh’s Lakeside Wedding Show

The 2017 Wedding Show at the Killyhevlin Lakeside Hotel on Sunday, February 19th at 2pm is a definite date for your diary if the countdown to your wedding day has begun.

THE four star Killyhevlin Lakeside Hotel, invites you to their 2017 Wedding Show on Sunday, February 19th at 2pm. If the countdown to your wedding has begun, you were recently engaged or thinking of getting engaged, this is a definite date for your diary.

Killyhevlin Lakeside Hotel will proudly display the Lisgoole Suite, which sets the stage for a truly elegant and stylish wedding. No matter how grand or intimate you wish your special day to be, Killyhevlin Lakeside Hotel will be happy to meet your every need. Sample menus and bridal suites can be viewed along with assistance from the hotel’s wedding planning team. With breathtaking views overlooking scenic Lough Erne and luxury four-star facilities this is without doubt Fermanagh’s ultimate wedding destination. Not only will you experience the award winning hotel facilities but the event is set to include over forty exhibitors offering the finishing touches to make your Big Day absolutely perfect. Those attending the Show can visit the various displays at their leisure and benefit from the support and expert advice on offer. Specialists in accessories, bridal beauty, bridal wear, cakes, flowers, groomswear, honeymoons, mother of the bride, music and entertainment, photography, stationery, tanning, tiaras, wedding DVDs, wedding cars, wedding/engagement rings, the list goes on…but one thing is for sure this is an event you cannot afford to miss. One of the most exciting features of the Wedding Showcase is the fashion show, which promises to have something for everyone. Why not capture your imagination with the glorious display of wedding gowns, bridesmaid dresses, grooms wear and mother of the bride outfits from leading designers. There will also be a special promotion for weddings which book Killyhevlin Lakeside Hotel and confirm on the day (terms and conditions apply). All in all, from 2pm until 5pm Sunday 19th February, the 4* Killyhevlin Lakeside Hotel is the place to be! For further information contact Killyhevlin Lakeside Hotel on +44(0)28 6632 3481.

SPONSORED CONTENT BY: KILLYHEVLIN LAKESIDE HOTEL