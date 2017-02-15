Fermanagh motorists paying a fiver more to fill up

MOTORISTS in Fermanagh are losing out when it comes to filling up their cars at the fuel pumps.

What a difference there is at the ASDA pumps for diesel with the Enniskillen forecourt selling diesel for £118.7 per litre while its counterpart in neighbouring Omagh, just 25 miles away, is almost five pence cheaper at £113.99 pence.

That’s almost £5 saving for the average car tank fill.

Petrol prices aren’t quite as bad with the forecourt in Omagh selling for £113.99 per litre with the Enniskillen branch again higher at 116.7, almost three pence of a difference.

But McCullagh’s filling station, just across the road from ASDA in Omagh beats them all with its prices yesterday, Tuesday with both diesel and petrol flowing out of the nozzle at £113.60 per litre.

Could it be down to a price war in Omagh where ASDA and the Go filling station seem to be going head to head? Indeed Go advertises that its fuel is cheaper than its competitor just across the road.

When asked to comment on their prices ASDA in Omagh said they were not allowed to give out the price of their fuel over the phone, while the Enniskillen branch could not be contacted.

However, Darren Given the manager of McCullagh’s Spar on the Dromore Road in Omagh, just opposite ASDA, said they didn’t advertise that they are necessarily the cheapest.

“We’re just at the price that we are,” he said. “We’re currently beating ASDA for price and that’s what is keeping our price low.

“We’re finding that because of lower prices we’re increasing our footfall especially from people passing through or going back down the Dromore Road. We’re also finding that customers are returning to the store.

“There would be quite a few motorists from the Enniskillen or Fermanagh area stopping off regularly to fill up,” he added.

Prices at the petrol (and diesel) pump may be at their highest since July 2015, but the North is the UK’s cheapest place to fill up.

Prices seem to be rising more slowly in the north than in other parts of the UK, partly due to increased competition, experts say.

Data gathered by breakdown-cover provider, the RAC, showed prices in Northern Ireland were the lowest in the UK in December.

The average cost of unleaded petrol was 117.23p per litre at the end of last month, with diesel reaching 119.63p, said the RAC.

Compare the fuel prices

Enniskillen ASDA

Petrol – £116.7

Diesel – £118.7

Omagh ASDA

Petrol – £113.99

Diesel – £113.99

Omagh Go

Petrol – £113.60

Diesel – £113.60