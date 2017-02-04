+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Family issue appeal find missing parrot

Posted: 9:24 pm February 4, 2017
By Lauren Harte
Barney went missing from his perch in Trory on Saturday morning

A Trory family are appealing for help to find their African Grey Parrot which has gone missing.

Local woman Trish Bennett said the beloved family pet did a runner this morning (Saturday).

She said: “How he managed to fly through four rooms to get out is testament to his skills as a planner. He answers to the name Barney, Barno or more often Parrot.”

The Bennetts say they have spent hours looking for him and would appreciate it if any Enniskillen friends could help to find him. 

Anyone in the Trory, Ballinamallard or Irvinestown road area of Enniskillen is asked to keep their eyes and ears peeled. 

“He is a much loved little rogue and we miss him a lot. He won’t survive long in this cold weather so hopefully we get him back soon,” Trish added. 

