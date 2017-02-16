Enniskillen family struck by second tragedy

THE entire community has rallied around the Enniskillen family struck by the tragic death of their beloved daughter just weeks after the sudden death of her younger sister.

There was a large but remarkably muted attendance of several hundred people, including family, friends and neighbours from the Drumbeg area of the town, at St Michael’s Church on Monday morning to say their final goodbyes to ‘gentle, fun loving and sensitive’ Michelle Reilly.

Michelle, 33, who was due to get married next year, died suddenly on Friday, February 10th, just weeks after her family suffered the loss of their youngest sister and daughter, 23 year old Shauna Reilly.

A guard of honour was laid on by friends and colleagues from Liberty Insurance where she worked as a insurance adviser.

Speaking of her loss, Michelle’s heartbroken sister Emma Reilly told the Herald,

“Shauna and Michelle were two peas in a pod, the two of them together were double trouble. She used to get Shauna to call her mummy as a child and where you found one, the other wasn’t usually far behind. Sadly, Shauna’s death was too much for Michelle to bear.”

“Michelle was the most amazing big sister, daughter and fiance we could wish for. She was born on Dad’s 21st birthday and he always said she was the best present he ever got. She called with dad every day at lunchtime and we as a family have always been incredibly close.

