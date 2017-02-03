Dog foulers could face trial by CCTV

IT seems it’s not just Enniskillen that has literally gone to the dogs as residents in other towns in Fermanagh are complaining about their streets becoming ‘a dog toilet’ too.

Last week the Herald reported how a post on Facebook about dog fouling in Enniskillen received a huge response but readers have been in touch to say the problem is also raising a stink in Ballinamallard, Irvinestown, Lisbellaw and Lisnaskea.

Brigid Sludden, who lives on the Lack Road in Irvinestown, said it’s a big problem in her area.

“When I took my dog out to the toilet this morning I encountered four incidents of dog fouling and I wouldn’t have walked more than 200 metres. Our estate has a pedestrian walkway to the road and they actually bring dogs up to foul on the grass verge. I walk quite a bit with my dog on all the roads and have to say that this road is the worst I’ve seen in Irvinestown.”

The Council admits that dog fouling remains a constant problem despite the wide availability of bins. However the council could follow in the footsteps of their colleagues in Mid and East Antrim council who are considering a crackdown on dog fouling through the deployment of mobile CCTV camera units across the borough.

Ballinamallard-based Cllr Raymond Farrell says he has received “a steady stream of complaints” about dog fouling from residents there too.

“I have heard of a lady locally falling and breaking a bone while another man had his carpet ruined. I have a little dog myself and I walk the village regularly, clearing up the mess if needs be,” he told the Herald.

“It would be very sad if we had to resort to CCTV to catch those responsible. I would appeal to people to use their good sense and think about the comfort and safety of others so that we don’t have to take this sort of drastic action such as installing cameras,” he added.