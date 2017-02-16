Cowardly attack on father and daughter in Tempo

A MAN has been given a suspended sentence after he put a father in a headlock and tried to punch his daughter while they innocently went about their business in Tempo last year.

Darren Callaghan (28) of Eldergoole Road, Fintona, pleaded guilty to two counts of common assault and one charge of assault on police at Enniskillen Magistrates Court last Wednesday.

On Saturday, May 28 last police were called to the Nisa supermarket on Main Street, Tempo where they spoke to Hannah Parkinson who told them a man, now known to be Callaghan, had assaulted her father, and had also thrown a punch at her.

She said the man had put her father in a headlock, and afterwards continue to “swing” at him. When they got into their car Callaghan followed and tried to get into the car too.

When police arrested Callaghan at the shop he became aggressive and tried to headbutt the officer who had got into the back of the police car with him.

When interviewed and shown CCTV of the incident, Callaghan, who had no recollection of the incident, made no comment. He was later formally identified by Mr Parkinson, who suffered a sore shoulder as a result of the incident, and his daughter.

Defence solicitor Mr Fox expressed an unreserved apology to Ms and Mr Parkinson on behalf of Callaghan, stating they had been innocently going about their business when the incident happened. Mr Fox said Callaghan had been drinking “copious amounts of alcohol” on the day in question and “to this day” can still not remember the incident.

Mr Fox said his client had to first go through the official police identification process as he could not confirm he had been involved as he couldn’t remember what had happened.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said Callaghan had a very poor previous criminal record, but the “only saving grace” was he’d not been before the court for 31 months. He sentenced Callaghan to four months in prison on each charge, to run concurrently, and suspended the sentence for two years. Judge Broderick also order Callaghan to pay Mr Parkinson £200 compensation.