Cavan man was selling Asda alcohol in border shop

Posted: 6:46 pm February 11, 2017
ASDA in Enniskillen

ASDA in Enniskillen

A CAVAN man who runs a shop on the Fermanagh border was selling alcohol without a licence that he’d bought in Asda.
Adrian McKernen (44) of Legakelly, Redhills pleaded guilty to selling alcohol without a liquor licence at Enniskillen Magistrates Court on Monday.
The court heard that on Monday, September 12 last, Revenue officers called to O’Brien’s shop on the Newtownbutler Road, right on the border. They found 70 bottles and cans of beer and cider, 7 bottles of spirits, and nine bottles of wine. Most of the drink was on display, and some of it was in storage.
When interviewed, McKernen, who said it was his business, admitted to buying the alcohol in Asda, Enniskillen.
In court on Monday, McKernen, who represented himself, again admitted to buying the drink in Asda, and said he was “not too long in the business.” He added he had since stopped selling alcohol.
District Judge Amanda Brady told McKernen “you can’t just buy alcohol in one place and start selling it in another” and said he needed a liquor licence. She fined him £1,000, with 14 days to pay.
Judge Brady also ordered that if McKernen applies for a liquor licence in future, six penalty points should be endorsed on it.

