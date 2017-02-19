Big names lined up for Fr Brian’s final Novena

Fr Brian D’Arcy is gearing up for his final Novena of Hope at The Graan next month, which once again will be graced with some of the best known speakers in Ireland.

TV presenter, scriptwriter and author Christy Kenneally, Fermanagh manager Pete McGrath, Tipperary hurler John Leahy and RTE’s Mary Kennedy are among the team who will help the thousands who come to the Novena to find hope even in the darkest corners of life.

Now in its 28th year, The Novena of Hope begins on Saturday, March 18th at 6.30pm Mass and will continue each day until Monday, March 27th at The Graan, Enniskillen with 9am, 10.30am, 12noon and 4pm Masses. Fr Brian D’Arcy, Rector of The Graan, will preach at all the opening Masses.

Christy Kenneally will give the address at 10.30am, 12 noon and 4pm on Sunday, March 19th followed by Pete McGrath on Monday at 12.30pm and 7.30pm. Clare-based priest Father Denis Crosby is the speaker at 12.30pm and 7.30pm on Tuesday, March 21st followed at 11am and 7.30pm on Wednesday by John Leahy. Mary Kennedy will address the 12.30pm and 7.30pm Masses on the following day.

The man behind Cycle Against Suicide, Jim Breen will speak at 11am and 6.30pm on Saturday, March 25th. On Sunday, Fr Brian will address the 9am Mass to be followed by Lisnaskea singer-songwriter Helena Connolly at 10.30am, 12 noon and 4pm. The final speaker at 12.30pm and 7.30pm on Monday 27th will be Cavan-born motivational speaker, Declan Coyle, a Director of Andec Communications and author of The Green Platform.

You can visit the website at www.thegraan.com for full details of Novena services and email at thegraan@btconnect.com.