‘Audacious’ thief wheeled safe in shopping trolley

A COURT has heard how a thief smashed through doors in a local supermarket before stealing a safe, which he wheeled from the premises in a shopping trolley.

Staff at the Fivemiletown store alerted police to an incident captured on CCTV on the morning of March 4 2013. This showed a male, Owen John Maughan (37) whose address was given as Maghaberry Prison, entering a staff-only area and walk down a flight of stairs through an office which was unlocked. This office led to another room which was locked. He proceeded to break through the door, then smash another one to get to the safe.

Staff confirmed the safe on this occasion was empty. Damage to the premises was in the region of £2,780.

Police carried out enquiries and traced Maughan to an address in Mullingar and An Garda Siochana were alerted. They met with the defendant, after which he contacted police in Dungannon and arranged to attend for interview in September 2013. However he failed to turn up and police again liaised the Garda, but this proved fruitless.

Maughan was arrested in July 2016 when he was located in the North, charged and remanded in custody.

Addressing Maughan directly at East Tyrone Magistrates Court, Judge Meehan said, “You are a long term thief. This was an audacious and brutal incident involving the smashing of doors to get to the safe. You show a destructive attitude and have no consideration for the effects your behaviour has on others.”

The court was told Maughan has a significant record including armed robbery in 2009 for which he was jailed for six years.

Concluding Judge Meehan said, “You were apprehended only when you entered the jurisdiction and were arrested for other matters. You presented poorly with the probation officer who prepared the pre-sentence report by providing evasive answers to questions and expressing frustration with the process. Indeed you ended the interview by shouting, ‘Is that what you want to hear?’ There are no mitigating factors and you have no insight into the impact of your criminal offending.”

Maughan was jailed for 10 months and ordered to pay £2780 compensation to the shop owners.