Enniskillen B&B celebrates half century

ONE of Fermanagh’s longest running B&Bs is celebrating 50 years of visitors coming through its doors!

The homely Lackaboy House on Old Tempo Road opened in 1967 and has welcomed thousands of visitors including visitors from Canada, USA, and China.

Enniskillen couple Elma and Derick Noble have been at the core of Fermanagh’s tourism business promoting the county’s best assets to all their guests. They ensure their visitors enjoy a warm and friendly atmosphere, and are provided with a wealth of local knowledge.

Elma’s homemade baked goods on arrival continue to receive online plaudits from visitors to the traditional farmhouse.

Elma says the couple’s main aim is to promote Fermanagh and make their guests feel at home during their stay.

“We try to do our very best for our guests, and we have put our all in it. We have made many friends who have been coming here to stay every year over the 50 years. Recommendations have been our way of life, and we just love having people coming to stay. We want everyone to feel at home when they visit here,” said Elma.

The Enniskillen couple have welcomed guests from all over the world, many of those returning to the B&B many times.

“Some customers have been coming here for the past 30 years. We have the same fishermen coming from Germany for a number of years, and it is all recommendations from our guests that keep us going. We are promoting the county, that’s what it is all about. If people feel at home in Fermanagh with the beautiful scenery – that is our main aim,” added Elma.

Tourism NI Chairman Terence Brannigan visited Lackaboy House to present Elma and Derick with an award for their contribution to Fermanagh tourism.