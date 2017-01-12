Will Cinderella find her Prince Charming?

Ever since the group first put on Mother Hubbard in 1988 they have been churning out sell out shows at the Ardhowen Theatre. 2017 is set to be no different and with a superb cast of all ages perfectly capturing this well-known tale.The Lakeland Players always get outstanding credit for not only producing top quality entertainment, but for involving a huge number of young school children from across the county in the chorus.This year that number stands at 40 and their dancing prowess and skill will add further magic to an unforgettable performance.Poor Cinderella (with Sarah Philips in the lead role) longs to go to the ball and meet her Prince Charming (portrayed by Wayne Moohan) but the ugly sisters (played with aplomb by Mark Allen and Joey Burns) and the wicked step-mother (played by Marian Haggins) have made sure that things won’t go according to plan.Time for her fairy Godmother (with a stellar performance by Tracey Kernaghan) to step in and with the help of a pumpkin and some white mice her adventure begins.With Buttons (Barry Gibson) on hand to keep an eye on Cinders will she meet her prince?Or will the ugly sisters and her wicked stepmother spoil her fun? Will Baron Hardupp (Paul Doherty) stop the broker’s men from taking everything he owns? Will they all live happily ever after? Time will tell….Supporting roles are provided by Timothy Boomer as Dandini and up to 20 backroom staff making up the 100 strong cast.The 12 night run of ‘Cinderella’ starts tomorrow (Thursday, January 12th) and runs until Saturday 21st January.The weekend shows are now sold out but seats are still available for Thursday 12th, Sunday 15th, Tuesday 17th and Wednesday 18th January at 8pm.