Weather warning: snow is on the way!

Posted: 7:52 am January 11, 2017
Snow is forecast for Fermanagh tonight

FOR the first time this winter, snow is forecast for Fermanagh tonight (Wednesday) and tomorrow (Thursday) on high and low ground.
A spokesman for Met Eireann, Liz Gavin told the Herald that readers will soon know what’s ahead.
“There is a cold snap on the way overnight on Wednesday/Thursday, and it will remain cold Friday and Saturday as well.
“There is a pool of cold air coming from the north Atlantic which is likely to bring a mixture of sunshine and frequent showers on Wednesday and Thursday, with showers to be of hail, sleet and snow.”
Ms Gavin said these showers will most likely be heaviest along the north and north west.
“It will be very cold on Thursday, with daytime temperatures countrywide between 1-4 degrees, but from 1-2 degrees in Fermanagh.
“On Thursday morning, the showers will continue and there will be a mixture of frost and ice on Thursday night.”
Come Friday, expect things to change for the better. The showers will become more isolated, with Saturday’s temperatures increasing and the sleet/snow showers turning to rain and only the risk of sleet and hail showers that day.
Ms Gavin, speaking from Met Eireann on Monday (the agency operates a five-day forecast), said  another 24 hours were needed to determine the depth of snow today and tomorrow.
“At the moment, we’re expecting a light coverage. Sunday will be less cold, with an anti-cyclone coming in from over the Atlantic.”
 
