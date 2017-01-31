UDPATE: Security alert in Irvinestown estate ends

The PSNI have confirmed that the security alert at Sally’s Wood, Irvinestown has now ended. A bomb disposal team was called after a reported explosion on Monday evening with the area sealed off until after noon today (Tuesday).

The loud bang in the area was reported to police at around 12.30am this morning. Officers attended the scene and were made aware of damage to a vehicle which is thought at this time to have been caused by an explosive device. The scene was held overnight for further enquiries to be carried out in daylight. Nothing further was found and police have now left the area. The vehicle has been taken away for further examination. One man thought to have been near the vehicle at the time of the explosion was treated in hospital for shock.

Inspector Keith Hicks said: “Officers are currently working to establish a motive for this incident and I would appeal to anyone who has any information which could be of assistance to our investigation to contact police in Enniskillen on 101. Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

