Vandals target rural home in festive crime spree

Police in Fermanagh are warning people to be on the lookout for expensive equipment stolen from a house in the Ederney area over Christmas.

It comes as the PSNI appeal for witnesses and information following the report of the theft that occurred at residential premises on the Edenamohill Road at some time overnight between Monday 26th and Tuesday 27th December.

A white Ford Transit van was broken into and moved in order to steal items from the driveway. A number of items were stolen including a Putzmeister SP11 trailer mounted pump, a PFT Ritmo plastering machine, a PFT compressor and Jefferson generator and a number of hoses.

Police are asking anyone who “may have been offered similar items for sale in suspicious circumstances” to get in contact. They are also appealing to anyone who may have any information or witnessed any suspicious activity in the area to to phone Enniskillen Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 593 on 27/12/16. Or, alternatively if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.