UPDATE: Motorists left trapped in Fermanagh power fault

Thousands of properties throughout Fermanagh remain without electricity following damage to an electrical line this lunchtime.



Homes, businesses and schools in Bellanaleck, Belleek, Enniskillen and Florencecourt have been affected after an incident at around 1pm this lunchtime on the Loughshore Road. Traffic lights were also affected in Enniskillen.

It’s believed that a fallen power line was responsible which has made contact with a car and van. Emergency services are currently attending the scene with firefighters working to free a number of people who have been left trapped in a van. Staff at the nearby Lilley’s Centra service station were also evacuated from the premises as a precaution.

Eyewitnesses told the Herald that a blue flash and bang was heard in the area following the incident.

Northern Ireland Electricity has said that efforts are underway to rectify the problem which caused the cuts. They had estimated that it could be at least 4.30pm before full power is restored.

A spokesman said: “An overhead line and pole have been damaged in Enniskillen. We have restored 1785 people and are still working on the rest. Further updates to follow.”

The PSNI is advising motorists to avoid the Loughshore Road. Diversions are in place at Brook Terrace and Rosemary Terrace.