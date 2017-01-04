Trouble on the terraces after Ballinamallard win

Things got testy as rival football fans exchanged pleasantries after ten-man Ballinamallard pulled off a hard-fought win over Portadown. Watch our video below…
Posted: 8:45 am January 4, 2017
