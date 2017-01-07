Tills ringing as sales cash in on sterling

THE Christmas rush in Enniskillen has slowed down, just in time for the January sales. Many shoppers have been taking to the High Street and the Erneside Shopping Centre in Enniskillen over the last week to grab a bargain in the sales.

Erneside Shopping Centre has experienced an increase in the number of shoppers coming through the doors since Christmas.

“The footfall we have seen this year has increased massively from last year on the week after Christmas. Overall our footfall has increased by 15% for the Christmas period, and the number of shoppers on Boxing Day has increased by 20%. Trade has been very strong from Boxing Day on, a good finish to the year, and a good start to the new year.”

Houston’s Department Store, Enniskillen have also had a very busy period since Christmas, with the sales proving to be a big success with shoppers.

“Trade has been very good since Boxing Day, and has increased from last year. There has been a huge Euro trade in the store, and a lot of very busy days. We have had very successful sales after Christmas, and it has been a very good year for the store,” said Kieran Hampsey manager of Houston’s Shopping Centre.

While it looks set to remain busy throughout January for some businesses, unfortunately other shop owners are wary off what the early months of 2017 will bring for them. Entrepreneur and small business owner, Daphne Gibson, from Kalissi Boutique, Enniskillen has had a busy Christmas period, but fears for the months ahead for her business.

“We had a very good run up to Christmas which may have been due to us starting our sale a week before Christmas which proved successful. This past week has been quiet and I think it will continue to be regardless of our sale.

We have sold a lot of vouchers as Christmas presents so these will be redeemed over the next month or so. My thinking is that everyone is shopped out after Christmas, and there will be difficult and testing times ahead,” concluded Daphne.