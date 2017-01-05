Ten goal Lecky leaving Ballinamallard on a high

HOTSHOT Adam Lecky was delighted to deliver a late Christmas present to the Mallards days before he heads Down Under.

The repurposed striker netted a stunning goal in the Ducks’ crucial 1-0 victory over Portadown on Friday evening.

In a little over a week’s time Lecky jets off to Australia with girlfriend Amy for at least a year.

The importance of the win against Niall Currie’s Ports wasn’t lost on the big Derg man who, in claiming the game’s only goal, had taken his league tally for the season to 10.

“That was a nice Christmas present, the win was massive for us and keeps Portadown at arm’s length,” he said.

“If the Ports had beaten us tonight we would have been right back in the mire. It was a massive three points.

“When the ball fell perfectly I was always going to hit it first time. It curled in nicely for me.”

Lecky’s unstoppable 36th minute shot thundered in off a post from all off 20 yards to earn the Ducks a fifth league win.

The victory leaves them 15 points clear of Currie’s basement boys and five ahead of second bottom Carrick Rangers.

Mallards boss Dykes was delighted with the outcome, especially after defender Ross Taheny had been dismissed for a foul on Aaron Haire just 31 minutes into the game.

“It’s a nice result to get, I’m delighted, especially the way the game had went,” said Dykes.

“I thought it was a very harsh sending off, from my position he got a touch on the ball. Sometimes they go for you, sometimes they don’t.

“But I couldn’t ask any more of the lads in their honesty, endeavour and their effort. Once you show that people go home happy.”

Dykes, too, admitted that Lecky’s departure would leave big boots to fill.

“He has been a revelation for us. He’s going to be a huge loss for us and big void to fill. But in fairness young Josh [McIlwaine] has been very good so far.

“He’s done really well in training and I thought he was excellent tonight.

“In fairness all the players were excellent. It’s three points and we move on.”