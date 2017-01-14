Snow expecting nothing easy from St Mary’s test

Fermanagh might have left the points behind them in St Tiernach’s Park, but their shot-stopper has warned them not to expect the Ranch to be a pushover this Sunday as they bid to get their McKenna Cup campaign back on track.

“We’ll go looking to win against St Mary’s and Antrim and see where that takes us. We’ll not look any further ahead than that, but it would be nice to get the extra game [in a McKenna Cup semi-final] and the better preparation for the league.

“St Mary’s have had a good result [against Antrim] and they have a tight knit squad and are always well-drilled under Paddy Tally. They’ll not be easy beat so we’ll have to knuckle down this week and prepare well for them.”

Reflecting on the defeat to Monaghan, Snow was in no doubt as to where one of the main areas of improvement lay.

“Looking at the stats we hit 14 wide and seven short, there’s 21 chances where we could have had the game out of sight. But we’ve only had one challenge match and this is our first day out so you’re going to get that on your first day out.

“We struggled to nail down their kick outs and even on our own we were a bit wee sloppy. But after the first ten, 15 minutes once we had the cobwebs shook out we got a bit more of a handle on things and grew into the match and that gave us a platform to get at them.

“I wouldn’t be overly worried about it. We just have to work on it for the next day and try and eradicate those issues.”

One real positive to take from the game was the spread of Erne men who made the score sheet. Tomás Corrigan might have weighed in with a thumping nine points, but the remaining scores were contributed by six different players. That does give some hope for making the Fermanagh attack a more unpredictable beast.

“That’s definitely a positive to take from it, especially with Sean [Quigley] out,” said Snow. “We’re not sure when he’s back so we have to be looking for scores from elsewhere.

If we’re looking to push on from the past few years that’s definitely one area where we need to improve.

We need to be getting scores from other areas of the pitch so it’s good to see a few other lads popping up with scores today.”

Meanwhile, the Fermanagh number one wasn’t massively impressed with the impact the mark made on the game, despite the Erne men more than breaking even in this sector.

“I don’t see it being a big factor. It’s obviously going to be more of a factor if you don’t have big men around the middle. In that respect if you can target teams there it will be a factor, but I don’t see it making that much difference to the way the game is played.

“For the likes of Eoin [Donnelly], if he makes a catch and is surrounded it gives him a bit of a break and a reward, so it’s good from that perspective from that perspective, but I can’t see it creating a major overhaul of the game plan.”