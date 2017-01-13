+44 (0)28 6632 2066
PSNI investigating theft of equipment in Kesh

Posted: 12:48 pm January 13, 2017
By Emma Ryan
e.ryan@fermanaghherald.com
Enniskillen PSNI Station RMGFH07

Police are appealing for information following a burglary that occurred at a commercial premises in the Pettigo Road area of Kesh.

Sometime between 6pm on Thursday 5 January and 8.45am on Friday 6 January an amount of valeting and power washing equipment was stolen.

Constable Patrick Morton said: “I would ask anyone who knows anything about this incident to contact Enniskillen Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 217 of 06/01/17.

Or if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

