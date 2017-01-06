New name for St Comhghall’s College to be revealed

The name, uniform, crest and motto of the amalgamated secondary school, will all be revealed at a ceremony at 12 noon at the St Comhghall’s Lisnaskea site.The two secondary schools will merge together at the start of the school year, following a decision by former Education Minister John O’Dowd. The decision to merge the two schools was made due to ‘on going sustainability issues being experienced by the schools.’The new school will be established at the Lisnaskea site, with the Roslea site closing.First Minister Arlene Foster, Chief Inspector of Education and Training Inspectorate Noelle Buick, Jim Clarke of CCMS and Monsignor McGuinness will be in attendance at the event. Students will perform and supply entertainment for those at the event, while Mrs Foster, and Monsignor McGuinness will reveal the new uniform and school name. The decision on the school name will be made by the senior trustee of the CCMS, Monsignor McGuinness.