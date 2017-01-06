+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeHeadline

New name for St Comhghall’s College to be revealed

Posted: 9:00 am January 6, 2017
By Emma Ryan
e.ryan@fermanaghherald.com
Email this to someonePin on PinterestShare on LinkedInTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook
NEW NAME TO BE REVEALED…St Comhghall’s College, Lisnaskea

NEW NAME TO BE REVEALED…St Comhghall’s College, Lisnaskea


As St Comhghall’s College, Lisnaskea, and St Eugene’s College, Roslea, prepare for the amalgamation of their two schools, a ceremony will be held later today (Friday) to unveil the new school’s fine details.
The name, uniform, crest and motto of the amalgamated secondary school, will all be revealed at a ceremony at 12 noon at the St Comhghall’s Lisnaskea site.
The two secondary schools will merge together at the start of the school year, following a decision by former Education Minister John O’Dowd. The decision to merge the two schools was made due to ‘on going sustainability issues being experienced by the schools.’
The new school will be established at the Lisnaskea site, with the Roslea site closing.
First Minister Arlene Foster, Chief Inspector of Education and Training Inspectorate Noelle Buick, Jim Clarke of CCMS and Monsignor McGuinness will be in attendance at the event. Students will perform and supply entertainment for those at the event, while Mrs Foster, and Monsignor McGuinness will reveal the new uniform and school name.  The decision on the school name will be made by the senior trustee of the CCMS, Monsignor McGuinness. 
“Everything to do with the new school will be unveiled at ceremony. It is an exciting time for us all,” said Principal of St Comhghall’s, Gary Kelly.

 

Posted: 9:00 am January 6, 2017
Email this to someonePin on PinterestShare on LinkedInTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook
Local clergy’s joint statement addresses Syria

Christmas message from Bishop John McDowell and Monsignor Joseph McGuinness

Fermanagh MLAs urge Foster to stand aside for RHI probe

Sinn Fein, SDLP and UUP MLAs speak out after dramatic day at Stormont

‘The truth will get out,’says determined First Minister

DUP leader gives first media interview since Monday’s failed vote of no confidence

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2017 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA