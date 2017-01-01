+44 (0)28 6632 2066
'Mucky' road blamed for crash

Posted: 10:55 am January 1, 2017
Enniskillen Court House RMG10

A 33-year-old lorry driver has been convicted of careless driving  
after crashing into the back of a woman’s car as she travelled to  
Clones.
Enniskillen Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday that at 7.20pm on  
September 20th the injured party had left Lisnaskea and was driving a  
red Opel Corsa on the Clones Road in Newtownbutler when her car was  
struck from behind.
The impact sent the car out of control and into a spin before it ended  
up in the ditch. The court was told that the incident resulted in over  
£2000 in damage to the car while the female driver was taken to South  
West Acute Hospital for treatment.
The driver of the other car was later identified as Jonathan Weaver of  
Clonfad Road, Magheraveely. When questioned about the incident by  
police, the defendant said he had been driving from Enniskillen with  
the woman driving the car in front. He said that when he came around a  
corner he went to brake, causing his own car to skid into the back of  
the car in front.
Weaver was charged with careless driving.
Defence barrister Stephen Fitzpatrick said it was fortunate that no-
one was seriously injured in the incident, adding that road conditions  
were damp at the time and that there was manure or muck on the road.
He added: “My client misjudged the gap between the two vehicles and he  
accepts that he went too fast.”
District Judge Nigel Broderick said that while it appeared that the  
road conditions had played a part in the incident, a lack of attention  
and speed had also been factors.
Weaver was fined £400 and had seven penalty points endorsed on his  
licence.

