Millions spent on anti-depressants

Posted: 3:55 pm January 1, 2017
tablets

OVER £1.8m was spent on anti-depressant drugs by the Western Trust  
this year, prompting calls for more to be done to increase the  
availability of other mental health treatments such as counselling.
Figures released by the Department of Health last week show the spend  
on anti-depressant ingredient costs, before dispensing fees or any  
discounts are added, for the year 2015/2016 totalled £1.83 million  
across the local Trust area. This is exactly the same amount as the  
previous year, slightly down on 2013/2014 which was £2.15 million, and  
up on 2012/2013 when it was £1.67 million.
The total amount spent on anti-depressants across the North was £13.59  
million, down slightly on the previous two years, but up on 2013.
MLA Richie McPhillips, who obtained the figures after submitting a  
question to the Assembly on the matter, said the fact the amount of  
money being spent on the drugs had not dropped significantly over the  
past five years was “extremely worrying” and said more must be done to  
tackle depression, rather than simply prescribing medication.
““Firstly, it shows that depression is still a major problem across  
the North and secondly, it shows that the Department of Health is not  
doing enough to get to the root cause of this depression,” said Mr  
McPhillips.
“Depression really does take over people’s lives and, without  
treatment, it can have severe negative consequences for their futures.  
It’s important that treatment is provided as early as practically  
possible but that doesn’t necessarily mean prescriptions are the best  
way forward.
“The fact that almost £14 million is spent on these medications shows  
that the Department are still happy to prescribe drugs rather than use  
other alternative, and arguably more effective, therapies. So I do  
question whether there is sufficient provision of counselling services  
for people suffering from acute and chronic depression.”
Mr McPhillips added:
“These figures show that much more needs to be done and that includes  
raising the very serious issue of mental health and depression through  
more public awareness campaigns.”

