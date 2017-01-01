Millions spent on anti-depressants

OVER £1.8m was spent on anti-depressant drugs by the Western Trust
this year, prompting calls for more to be done to increase the
availability of other mental health treatments such as counselling.
Figures released by the Department of Health last week show the spend
on anti-depressant ingredient costs, before dispensing fees or any
discounts are added, for the year 2015/2016 totalled £1.83 million
across the local Trust area. This is exactly the same amount as the
previous year, slightly down on 2013/2014 which was £2.15 million, and
up on 2012/2013 when it was £1.67 million.
The total amount spent on anti-depressants across the North was £13.59
million, down slightly on the previous two years, but up on 2013.
MLA Richie McPhillips, who obtained the figures after submitting a
question to the Assembly on the matter, said the fact the amount of
money being spent on the drugs had not dropped significantly over the
past five years was “extremely worrying” and said more must be done to
tackle depression, rather than simply prescribing medication.
““Firstly, it shows that depression is still a major problem across
the North and secondly, it shows that the Department of Health is not
doing enough to get to the root cause of this depression,” said Mr
McPhillips.
“Depression really does take over people’s lives and, without
treatment, it can have severe negative consequences for their futures.
It’s important that treatment is provided as early as practically
possible but that doesn’t necessarily mean prescriptions are the best
way forward.
“The fact that almost £14 million is spent on these medications shows
that the Department are still happy to prescribe drugs rather than use
other alternative, and arguably more effective, therapies. So I do
question whether there is sufficient provision of counselling services
for people suffering from acute and chronic depression.”
Mr McPhillips added:
“These figures show that much more needs to be done and that includes
raising the very serious issue of mental health and depression through
more public awareness campaigns.”
