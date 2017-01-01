Millions spent on anti-depressants

OVER £1.8m was spent on anti-depressant drugs by the Western Trust

this year, prompting calls for more to be done to increase the

availability of other mental health treatments such as counselling.

Figures released by the Department of Health last week show the spend

on anti-depressant ingredient costs, before dispensing fees or any

discounts are added, for the year 2015/2016 totalled £1.83 million

across the local Trust area. This is exactly the same amount as the

previous year, slightly down on 2013/2014 which was £2.15 million, and

up on 2012/2013 when it was £1.67 million.

The total amount spent on anti-depressants across the North was £13.59

million, down slightly on the previous two years, but up on 2013.

MLA Richie McPhillips, who obtained the figures after submitting a

question to the Assembly on the matter, said the fact the amount of

money being spent on the drugs had not dropped significantly over the

past five years was “extremely worrying” and said more must be done to

tackle depression, rather than simply prescribing medication.

““Firstly, it shows that depression is still a major problem across

the North and secondly, it shows that the Department of Health is not

doing enough to get to the root cause of this depression,” said Mr

McPhillips.

“Depression really does take over people’s lives and, without

treatment, it can have severe negative consequences for their futures.

It’s important that treatment is provided as early as practically

possible but that doesn’t necessarily mean prescriptions are the best

way forward.

“The fact that almost £14 million is spent on these medications shows

that the Department are still happy to prescribe drugs rather than use

other alternative, and arguably more effective, therapies. So I do

question whether there is sufficient provision of counselling services

for people suffering from acute and chronic depression.”

Mr McPhillips added:

“These figures show that much more needs to be done and that includes

raising the very serious issue of mental health and depression through

more public awareness campaigns.”