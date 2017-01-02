Hunt is on for local lottery winner

SOMEONE in Fermanagh may have had a dream start to 2017 if they happened to be in Bundoran on New Year’s Eve.

The hunt is on to find the winner of €250,000 in the National Lottery’s Christmas Millionaire Raffle.

While the top prize of €1 million was bought in Cork, the runner-up ticket was sold at American House on Bundoran’s Main Street on December 31st.

The shop is already being dubbed the luckiest in Ireland. In June 2014 they sold a €12m lotto quick pick ticket following a similar big jackpot win in 1989 and numerous National Lottery gameshow tickets.

It’s still not known if the latest lucky winner is a local or a visitor to the popular seaside town on the final day of 2016.

Get checking

Majella Hegarty, who has worked at The American House for over 20 years, told the Herald it’s a dream start to the New Year for one lucky punter: “We’ve had a lot of people coming in to the shop checking their tickets but, as yet, we don’t know who the lucky winner is.

“It could be a local or someone just passing through but whoever it’s the very best of luck to them. What a way to start 2017!”

The number of the winning ticket which was bought in Bundoran was 435295 – so get checking now!

All Christmas Millionaire Raffle ticket holders have 90 days from the day of the draw to collect their prizes. The top six prizes can only be collected at the National Lottery offices in Dublin.