Get 2017 off to a ‘Carefree’ start.

THE biggest travel and cruise show in the North West hosted by Carefree Travel, is returning to The Killyhevlin Lakeside Hotel on Tuesday 10th January. Holiday makers have the opportunity to meet over 25 travel operators and industry experts from around the world to plan their dream holiday and take advantage of show-only deals.

The Happy Holidays Travel & Cruise show will transform The Killyhevlin Hotel into a hub of exotic, vibrant, multi-cultural activity; from the Americas to Asia, Africa to Europe featuring over 25 travel operators and industry partners along with Carefree Travel’s team who will be offering expert advice on a wide selection of holiday types. Whether you’re seeking that once- in-a-lifetime trip, planning a well-deserved family holiday or making plans for a romantic getaway, the Happy Holidays Travel & Cruise Show is brimming with travel inspiration.

Exhibitors include Silversea Cruises, Hurtigruten, JTA Holidays, Royal Caribbean, Travel Solutions & Cruise, AMA Waterways, Topflight and many more.This exciting FREE event certainly has all the ingredients for a Happy Holiday, as guests can enjoy exclusive event only discounts and promotions, learn about the latest ‘must-see’ destinations and travel hot-spots.

A highlight of the show will be a series of Holiday Masterclasses hosted by Silversea Cruises (Luxury Cruising), Wendy Wu Tours (China & Far East), Travel 2 (Long-Haul Destinations) and Titan Travel (Es- corted Tours, Rail Journeys & Cruising); where leading industry experts will share their expertise and answer visitors’ questions; these informative and enjoyable seminars proved hugely popular with guests at last year’s event.

Holiday makers also have the opportunity to WIN a great selection of prizes including Travel Gift Vouchers, luxury hampers, wine and many more great prizes. Popular broadcaster Bryan Gallagher will be compering the Happy Holiday Travel & Cruise Show and guests can enjoy January friendly arrival drinks courtesy of Seriously Juicy, whose juices are made from 100% Raw Fruit and Vegetables.

Carefree Travel Director Richard Cooper and the Carefree Travel team invite you, your family and friends to get 2017 off to a fabulous start and come along on Tuesday 10th January for the North West’s Biggest Ever Travel & Cruise Show 6pm-9pm at The Killyhevlin Hotel, Enniskillen (free entry).

“Now in its second year the Happy Holidays Travel & Cruise Show provides the ultimate January cheer by providing lots of travel inspiration from around the World. For our 2017 show, we are delighted to be joined by over 25 of our industry partners to showcase the newest holiday offers and value-for-money packages. Over the evening guests will have the opportunity to speak with our team and other travel ex- perts to provide one-on-one advice and tips on the best travel deals. We look forward to seeing everyone there. ”

www.carefreetravel.com T. 028 6632 2116 E. res@carefreetravel.co.uk