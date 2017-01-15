PRAISE: Fermanagh is the best region for cancer waiting times

THE staff of the Western Trust have been praised after it was revealed cancer patient waiting times here were faster than anywhere else in the North.

Statistics released by the Department of Health last week showed that from July to September 2016, 100 percent of all cancer patients in the Western Trust were treated within the 31 day ministerial target, after a decision was made that the patient would be treated.

Furthermore, 100 percent of breast cancer patients were seen by a breast cancer specialist following an urgent referral when the disease was suspected.

With regard referrals from GP for suspected cancer, approximately 84 percent of patients in the Western Trust were seen within the target 62 days, compared to just 54 percent in Belfast and 51 percent.

A spokesman for the Western Trust said they continued to be the best performing Trust in a range of key cancer services, and added praised staff for their dedication.

“The Trust is continuously striving to improve this performance and is committed to patients being seen and treated as promptly as possible. Healthcare professionals are working hard to address any wait for diagnosis and treatment as promptly as possible while ensuring that appropriate, quality care is provided to our patients at all stages of their cancer journey.”

The spokesperson added there were five dedicated cancer units across the North, the new centre in Altnagelvin, and patients travelled to these centres to receive the most appropriate treatment.

With regard to local Fermanagh patients, the spokesman said: “Patients have access to local diagnostics and staging at the South West Acute Hospital.

“Some treatment in the form of surgery takes place at South West Acute Hospital but the majority of patients attend the Northern Ireland Cancer Centre in Belfast or the North West Cancer Unit at Altnagelvin Hospital for specialised care and treatment.”