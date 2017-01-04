+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Drink driver (79) gets second ban

Posted: 1:14 pm January 4, 2017
Enniskillen Court House RMG10

Enniskillen Court House RMG10

A 79-year-old man has been banned from driving for three years after being convicted of drink driving for the second time in six years.

Enniskillen Magistrates Court heard on Tuesday that police were on patrol at Main Street in Garrison at 9.50pm on November 26th when they observed a stationary Volkswagen Golf. When they spoke to the driver, Seamus Kerrigan of Meadowvale in Garrison, and asked him to produce his driving documents, police detected a smell of intoxicating liquor and noted that his speech was slurred.

Kerrigan was arrested after failing a preliminary breath test. When brought to Enniskillen Police Station, he returned an evidential reading of 58 micrograms per 100ml of breath, almost twice the legal limit. 

Defence solicitor Garry Smyth said his client was a widower who lived on his own in an isolated area having previously worked as a plant operator in England.

Mr Smyth added that on the day in question, Kerrigan had gone to the village to meet a friend after a funeral and was on his way home when he came to police attention.

The court also heard that Kerrigan had been previously convicted of drink driving in January 2011 for which he had to resit his driving test.

District Judge Amanda Brady said she had to take into account the fact that this was the defendant’s second conviction from drink driving within 10 years which results in a mandatory three year driving disqualification.

Kerrigan was disqualified until retested and also fined £200.

Jail for spitting and kicking police

  AN ENNISKILLEN woman has been sentencd to four months in prison for spitting and kicking at police officers. ...

