BUG: ‘Keep away from hospital’ advice as virus spreads

WITH a number of families across Fermanagh struck down with the winter vomiting bug in recent times sufferers have been urged to try to remain home to avoid the spread of the highly contagious virus.

There have been a number high-profile outbreaks of the norovirus in recent weeks, such as the Slieve Russell Hotel, which remains shut due to the outbreak, and at Altnagelvin Hospital, where wards have been closed to prevent its spread.

While here in Fermanagh the South West Acute Hospital has been lucky enough to escape an outbreak, many families had a very un-merry Christmas as one-by-one the contagious bug spread through entire households. Already under-pressure local GP surgeries have also been inundated due to the outbreaks.

However, in order to prevent the spread of the infection, the public is being urged not to attend the GP and to stay away from hospital if they are showing symptoms.

“If you experience sudden diarrhoea and vomiting, the best thing to do is stay at home until you’re feeling better,” is the NHS advice. “There’s no cure for the norovirus, so you have to let it run it’s course. You don’t usually need to get medical treatment unless there’s a risk of a more serious problem.”

A spokesman for the Western Trust said, thankfully, SWAH was not currently experiencing any problems with the norovirus.

“Due to the modern design of the hospital and patients having en suite bathrooms, the staff are in the position to quickly manage and control any norovirus incidents, should they occur,” they said. The spokesman had the following vital advice those suffering from the norovirus, which can strike at any time of year but is generally associated with mid-winter:

“It is important that you do not visit any of our hospitals if you or someone in your household, has symptoms of norovirus. Norovirus is commonly known as the winter vomiting and diarrhoea bug.

“As Norovirus symptoms continue to be prevalent in the community it is important that all visitors be aware of increased infection control measures in place.

“When visiting always wash your hands thoroughly before and after your visit. Do not sit on the hospital beds during your visit.”

The spokesman thanks all site visitors and staff for their continued cooperation and encouraged the community to get more information and support on how to “Stay Well” by visiting www.nidirect.gov.uk/staywell or by emailing staywell@hscni.net.