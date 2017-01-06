BREAKING: Thousands left without power in Enniskillen

Thousands of properties throughout Fermanagh were left without electricity today following damage to an electrical line.

Homes, businesses and schools in Bellanaleck, Enniskillen and Florencecourt have been affected after an incident at around 1pm this lunchtime on the Loughshore Road. It’s believed that a fallen power line was responsible. Traffic lights were also affected in Enniskillen.

Advertisement

Northern Ireland Electricity has said that efforts are underway to rectify the problem which caused the cuts. They have estimated that it could be at least 4.30pm before full power is restored.

A spokesman said: “An overhead line and pole have been damaged in Enniskillen. We have restored 1785 people and are still working on the rest. Further updates to follow.”

The PSNI is advising motorists to avoid the Loughshore Road. Diversions are in place at Brook Terrace and Rosemary Terrace.