‘Appalling’ incident in hospital lands man in court

AN Enniskillen man has been given a probation order after striking out at police officers, trying to bite them, and screaming at medical staff.

Enniskillen man Jaryn Munn (20) appeared at the local Magistrates Court on Monday after previously pleaded guilty to criminal damage, disorderly behaviour, resisting police, and two counts of assault on police.

At approximately 1.45am on August 21 last year police attended a disturbance on Townhall Street in Enniskillen. As they approached the group of people, Munn, from Beresford Place, approached them and lunged forward at a female office, striking her in the face.

When police attempted to arrest Munn he resisted, kicking out and telling police “get the f**k off me.” Then, when he was brought to the cell van, Munn repeatedly hit his head off the perspex glass, spraying blood across the cell.

Restraints

Munn, who was shouting that he wanted to go home, was taken to the South West Acute Hospital for treatment, and as he had calmed down his restraints were removed. However, at the hospital Munn began swearing loudly and agitated. He had to be escorted back to the police car, then refused to get into the vehicle and fell to the ground. He then tried to bite two officers in the hand, before being taken back to Enniskillen Police Station.

Defence barrister Stephen Fitzpatrick said it had been “a particularly unsavoury incident” and was out of character for Munn, adding the defendant was embarrassed by his “completely unacceptable” behaviour.

Judge Broderick sentence Munn to a 12 month probation order, warning him to comply with all instructions of probation services.