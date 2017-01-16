£50K for life saving defibrillators around county

Fermanagh landmarks and public areas will have £50,000 worth of life saving defibrillators installed throughout the county.

The Fermanagh and Omagh District Council undertook an audit which confirmed that a number of Council owned or managed premises have defibrillator provision in place while other premises do not.

Defibrillators are already in place at Fermanagh Lakeland Forum, Castle Park Leisure Centre, Fermanagh County Museum, Marble Arch Caves Visitor Centre and Newtownbutler Community Centre. A decision has been made to make a further £50,000 investment in defibrillators at Council run premises.

A spokesman for the Council said, “The Council has committed to extend its provision of defibrillators across the district by installing defibrillators in a number of additional suitable Council owned or managed premises.

“A further audit was carried out to determine at which premises, such as Council administrative buildings and arts venues, directly managed and Council supported community centres, Council supported leisure centres and the Council’s recycling centres, the defibrillators would be installed. A budget of just over £50,000 (excluding VAT) has been set aside to extend the provision of defibrillators at suitable Council owned or managed venues and facilities across the district.”

Ballinamallard United Football Club have a defibrillator on site, and know the benefit of having the piece of equipment at the ground. Ballinamallard united Football Club Chairman Jeff Aiken points out the benefit of having a defibrillator on site.

“We are waiting to get a second defibrillator, and we hope we never have to use it, but we want to have it here incase there is a time when it is needed. It is important for all of us who are in a position of responsibility within clubs, that we do all we can to ensure the safety and well being of players and also those who are watching. We are delighted to have it, but we are even more delighted not have to use it,” said Jeff Aiken.