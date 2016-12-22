Woman in Muck Truck attack

Advertisement

A WOMAN has been was fined for assaulting a female in Enniskillen town centre.

Enniskillen Magistrates Court heard on Monday that at 2am on August 1st police were alerted to an altercation near the Muck Truck food outlet which sits at The Diamond in Enniskillen after hours.

District Judge Nigel Broderick heard that the two females were crying and both intoxicated when the altercation occurred after they left a nearby licensed premises.

The defendant Claire Corrigan was charged with assaulting Naomi Cathcart and also of using disorderly behaviour on the same date.

Defence solicitor Michelle McVeigh said the whole incident only lasted around five seconds . She added that her client had been intoxicated at the time and was embarrassed to find herself in court.

Corrigan was fined £150.