Wasps making the most of warmest winter in years

WASPS AT Christmas? Well it seems the weather has been so mild so far this winter that there are still wasps buzzing about – and for one local couple it means business at a time of year when they’re used to putting the feet up.

Husband and wife pest control business Pest Bustas are used to having a bit of down time at this time of year, but surprisingly not this past few months. Far from it – Jenny and Martin Ansfield have had to remove a number of wasps nests from residential and commercial premises this past couple of months

Jenny explains that the change in the climate is responsible for the most recent removals.

“We would usually put our suit away at the end of October, definitely the start of November but this year, we have had wasps in December. It is very unusual, but I think it is because of the climate, it has been so warm. It doesn’t even feel like Christmas with the weather.

“This is very unusual, and the wasps should be dying off at this stage but we had a couple of nests last week,” she added.

Although she does add that for those who have a fear of wasps there is no need to worry – providing you leave them alone.

“I always find if you wear perfume, they are attracted to the smell. If you leave the wasps alone, they will not do any harm but if you aggravate them, they will sting. If the wasps are dying, they will sting.”

Pest Bustas, based in Derrygonnelly removes all kinds of pests and unwanted visitors from homes and commercial properties.