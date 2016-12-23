+44 (0)28 6632 2066
VIDEO: Batten down the hatches for Storm Barbara

Posted: 3:18 pm December 23, 2016
queen-e-road-flood-01

Homecomers urged to heed weather warnings as travel made difficult with worsening conditions.  But will we be as badly hit as previous years?  Watch our video below:

