Tributes to popular mum-of-five at heart of community

THE Knocks and Lisnaskea communities are this week mourning the death on Christmas Day at her home following a long illness of Vera Rice.

A mother of five, Vera lived with her husband, John in Carrowshee Park.

She was hugely popular, as evidenced by Facebook messages once news of her death became known. Among her many interests was amateur dramatics and, in a sympathy notice committee members of the Knocks Drama Group described her as ‘an esteemed member’ and extended their condolences to her husband, John and their family.

Among the messages on Facebook was one from Anna Doran: “It is often said that the good die young. Well, that could not be more true a statement when we think of Vera.”

The mesage extended condolences to John and the extended family, stating: “You have all lost a very special person in your life, one who will never be replaced, but your memories of her will never die and, indeed, will last forever.

“I for one will miss her jokey texts she would send me at all hours. I would have thought that Vera’s middle name was ‘Joker’.”

The hugely-attended funeral Mass was celebrated at Holy Cross Church, Lisnaskea where, in his homily, Canon Joseph Mullin recalled attending to Vera over the final 10 weeks of her life.

“Nothing is as lonely as a Christmas funeral”, he told the mourners. “There is a deep sense of unreality about death, and it is hard to believe that a beloved wife and a dear mother has gone from us.

“We feel we have lost Vera before her time. There were still things to be done, words to be said and plays to be acted in.”

He then recalled his visits to Vera and said that as he walked with her in her last journey over many weeks, he was ‘constantly impressed’ with her courage, her warmth, her deep concern for others and her dedication to Our Lord.

“She talked constantly about her husband and about each of her five children. She hoped they would all get through and make the most of the gift of life. She wanted the Lord to keep them constantly in His care.”

He described Vera as someone who loved life and loved people and acting and who was most content when looking after her family.

• An event organised by the Knocks Drama Group for this Thursday night has been postponed as a mark of respect.