Sudden death of man who fought for new hospital

Posted: 5:30 pm December 27, 2016
The late Phil Newton

THE death has taken place, suddenly, in the South West Acute Hospital of Phil Newton, a high-profile campaigner for the new hospital in Enniskillen.
News of his death was greeted with dismay and regret, especially by fellow campaigners and members of various support groups that he belonged to.
A native of Portsmouth, Mr Newton lived with his wife, Joy at Chanterhill, Enniskillen. He was the father of Amy and Andrew.
Diane Little, or Ruckchatti as she was then known, got to know Mr Newton when she was coordinator of the Ad Hoc Hospital Group.
“He was a valuable team member”, she told the Herald. “It was five years before we got it all sorted out. I am just devastated for his family. I am thinking very much of them at this time. It is an awful loss.
“He was such a wonderful character, a great character, ethical and a good man.”
Mr Newtown, who suffered from heart problems, was a member of the Cardiac Support Group based in Enniskillen. It meets once a month.
Pam Gunn, an emergency transport assistant  got to know him at meetings and she too was upset at hearing the news of his death.
“Yes, he had heart problems in the past and had been assessed for a heart transplant, although he was deemed not quite ready. He was such a character and he would have done anything for anybody. He would have gone the extra mile. I am very sorry for the family. It’s such a tragedy.”
Mr Newton’s funeral service takes place tomorrow morning (Wednesday) at St Macartin’s Cathedral, Enniskillen, at 11am, followed by cremation.

