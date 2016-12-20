Police probe three break-ins at Kesh and Ederney

Police in Enniskillen are investigating a number of burglaries in the Kesh and Ederney areas that took place yesterday afternoon and evening (Monday).

It was reported that three addresses were broken into in the Killycappy Road area of Ederney as well as the Rosscolban Meadows and Mantlin Road areas of Kesh.

The house in Ederney was ransacked while cash, jewellery and items of sentimental value were stolen from the property in Rosscolban Meadows. The address in the Mantlin Road area was ransacked and a sum of money taken.

Police are appealing for anyone who noticed a black saloon car acting suspiciously in the area around the time of the burglaries to contact them.

Detective Inspector Trevor Stevenson said: “I would urge anyone who sees any vehicle acting suspiciously to report the make, model and registration number to police.

“Anyone with information about these burglaries should contact detectives at Enniskillen Police Station on 101. Information can also be given anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

In the run up to Christmas, Detective Inspector Stevenson is reminding people to be vigilant and secure their properties.

“Take time to review your home security and take the appropriate steps to protect your home and belongings. If you need any crime prevention advice, please call your local Crime Prevention Officer on the 101 number.

“It is imperative that people remember to close and lock windows and doors at night or when the house is unoccupied. If your doors aren’t secure, neither is your home – so don’t make it an easy target for criminals – close it, lock it and check it.

“It is also wise to keep valuables out of sight. A safe is a wise investment for securing precious items such as jewellery, credit cards or financial documents. Don’t leave keys in plain view or in a door lock.

“The community can also play a part by looking out for neighbours, reviewing household security, making sure that doors and windows are kept locked and reporting any suspicious activity immediately to police,” he added.

