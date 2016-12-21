‘Not a snowflake in sight’ for Christmas!

WHILE nearly everyone looks forward to a white Christmas, there is very little chance of that happening in Fermanagh this year, according to Met Eireann.

But, as ever, rumours abound and some self-styled pundits are predicting that Christmas 2016 is set to be the coldest winter in 53 years, with temperatures set to plummet to -20 degrees in some places.

Not so, at least for Fermanagh according to Met Eireann’s popular weather forecaster on RTE, Gerry Murphy, a native of Carrickmacross in County Monaghan.

Speaking to the Herald, he stated that not alone will there not be a single snowflake on Christmas Day in Fermanagh, the temperatures will be milder that day.

“You will find that the temperatures will increase on Friday to 10 degrees, rising to 12 degrees on Saturday and Sunday (Christmas Day).”

However, until then, it’s a case of putting on the winter woolies and putting up the brolly, if the wind gusts allow!

Yesterday (Tuesday) gave a foretaste of that with overnight showers. Expect a touch of frost tonight, with zero temperatures while tomorrow (Thursday) will have scattered showers, with some falling as sleet.

“The temperatures on Wednesday will not get much beyond 4-5 degrees”, Gerry explained. “A few of the showers are going to bring hail, especially on the tops of mountains where there could be sleet. It will be breezy, with sunshine with the showers.”

But, readers beware: Friday looks like being both wet with wind gusts across the country early and late. On the plus side, temperatures will rise to 10-12 degrees in late afternoon, paving the way for a mild Christmas.

According to some sources, the start of December was the mildest December weather since 1994, with temperatures reaching a sunny 15.9C at Magilligan.

Gerry Murphy agreed with that view.

“So far the winter has been quite moderate in that up till now we haven’t had any significant storms or wet or wind, but Friday will be the first significant wet and windy spell we will have had so far.”

So, what counts as a white Christmas to the Met Office? Only a single snowflake need fall somewhere in the UK on December 25.