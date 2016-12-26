New school library is an open book for pupils

St. Patrick’s Primary School in Derrygonnelly has unveiled a new school library, which will massively benefit the children and their education.

On December, 8th the library was officially opened, and the vibrant and colourful area was well received by all in attendance.

James Duffy, Fermanagh GAA Player was on hand as an influential speaker and reader for the children while Olaf and The Turtles also paid a visit to the new facility.

Aideén McGarrigle, teacher, literacy co-ordinator and organiser said, “We were so impressed and thankful for the support evident from parents, guardians, businesses and the entire community. We really believe that by home and school working together we can achieve so much more for our children.”

The Library is made up of over 2,400 books to include, fiction, non-fiction, picture books and easy reads. The school anticipates the development of audio books and storysacks. The school is utilising Junior Librarian software and is currently working to establish ‘accelerated reading’.

Mr Paul Fitzpatrick, School Principal said, “We are delighted with our brand new school library. We are so lucky to have such an invaluable learning space which will enhance and engage our children, further foster a love of reading and raise standards”.

To top of the evening, the school launched its recipe book ‘St. Patrick’s P.S, Little Book of Deliciousness’.

The book is made up of many recipes to include Neven Maguire, Fr Jimmy McPhillips and Principal Paul Fitzpatrick. All the classes placed a recipe each, with children in P6 and P7 creating a recipe each.

The back of the book was made up and supported by businesses placing an advert, making a donation to do so.