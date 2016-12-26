+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeHeadline

New school library is an open book for pupils

Posted: 1:09 pm December 26, 2016
Email this to someonePin on PinterestShare on LinkedInTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook
At the opening of the new library at St Patrick’s Primary School, Derrygonnelly are, back from left, Martin Corrigan, Aoife Burke, Aideen McGarrigle (teacher), Paul Fitzpatrick (principal), Orlaith Duffy and Caitlin Magee. Front, Kenzi Whitehouse, Ava Carroll, Holly Foy, Colleen Hoy, Katie Magee, Maddie Maguire and Sarah McKeever

At the opening of the new library at St Patrick’s Primary School, Derrygonnelly are, back from left, Martin Corrigan, Aoife Burke, Aideen McGarrigle (teacher), Paul Fitzpatrick (principal), Orlaith Duffy and Caitlin Magee. Front, Kenzi Whitehouse, Ava Carroll, Holly Foy, Colleen Hoy, Katie Magee, Maddie Maguire and Sarah McKeever

St. Patrick’s Primary School in Derrygonnelly has unveiled a new school library, which will massively benefit the children and their education.
On December, 8th the library was officially opened, and the vibrant and colourful area was well received by all in attendance.
James Duffy, Fermanagh GAA Player was on hand as an influential speaker and reader for the children while Olaf and The Turtles also paid a visit to the new facility.
Aideén McGarrigle, teacher, literacy co-ordinator and organiser said, “We were so impressed and thankful for the support evident from parents, guardians, businesses and the entire community. We really believe that by home and school working together we can achieve so much more for our children.”
The Library is made up of over 2,400 books to include, fiction, non-fiction, picture books and easy reads. The school anticipates the development of audio books and storysacks. The school is utilising Junior Librarian software and is currently working to establish ‘accelerated reading’.
Mr Paul Fitzpatrick, School Principal said, “We are delighted with our brand new school library. We are so lucky to have such an invaluable learning space which will enhance and engage our children, further foster a love of reading and raise standards”.
To top of the evening, the school launched its recipe book ‘St. Patrick’s P.S, Little Book of Deliciousness’.
The book is made up of many recipes to include Neven Maguire, Fr Jimmy McPhillips and Principal Paul Fitzpatrick. All the classes placed a recipe each, with children in P6 and P7 creating a recipe each.
The back of the book was made up and supported by businesses placing an advert, making a donation to do so.

Posted: 1:09 pm December 26, 2016
Email this to someonePin on PinterestShare on LinkedInTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook
Birthday fishing trip ends in fatal road tragedy

Funeral of Kristaps Smilskalns takes place in Swalinbar

Music, song and plenty of craic in Derrygonnelly

Weekend of celebration for traditional music at the Eddie Duffy and Mick Hoy Memorial Traditional Music Festival

Underage football final marred by free-for-all

GAA to take stiff action after ugly scenes at Brewster Park on Sunday

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2016 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA