Man faces driving charges

A 38-year-old man has been committed for trial in relation to driving offences.

Appearing for a preliminary enquiry before Enniskillen Magistrates Court on Monday was Alexander Thomas Devenney from Ederny Walk in Carrickfergus.

He is charged with driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and drink driving on September 25th at Crevenish Road, Kesh.

Devenney stood in the dock as the clerk of the court asked him if he had received the documents in relation to the holding of a Preliminary Enquiry.

“Yes,” he replied.

A prosecutor submitted that on the basis of those documents there was a prima facie case to answer.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said he had read the documents and was satisfied there was a prima facie case to answer.

Devenney was asked if he wished to say anything in answer to the charges.

“No,” he replied. Asked if he wished to give evidence, call witnesses or tender any witness statements, Devenney again replied: “Not at this stage.”

Judge Broderick remanded Devenney on £500 bail and ordered him to appear for arraignment at Dungannon Crown Court sitting on January 20th.