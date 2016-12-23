Going stir crazy over Christmas?

Sick of Father Ted re-runs and reheated Christmas turkey? Need a break from the Christmas Cabin Fever? Well get yourself up to the cosy setting of the Knocks Community Hall next Wednesday night for what should be a serious night’s craic.

The hugely talented bunch of local people that are the Knocks Drama Group are putting together a night of music and drama to help raise much needed money for a production at the Ardhowen next year. Anyone who caught Bonny and Clyde at the Share Centre earlier in the year can vouch for the passion and commitment that these young people bring to the stage, so any support that they can get for their next venture is well deserved.

And if you’ve got in-laws coming or the family bon homie is wearing a bit thin after Christmas, sure isn’t it a great excuse to get out of the house?