GALLERY: Baby’s First Christmas

Welcome to the second instalment of our Baby’s First Christmas Gallery.

So many of you submitted images of your babies as they prepare to celebrate their first Christmas.

Advertisement

Here you’ll find a selection of the many cute photos we have received over the past week, but if your child has not been featured, don’t fret, we’ll be posting more next week!

MORE CHRISTMAS BABIES NEXT WEEK

Next Week will be our last one.

Merry Christmas Everyone!

Save