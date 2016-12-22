+44 (0)28 6632 2066
GALLERY: Baby’s First Christmas

Welcome to the second instalment of our Baby’s First Christmas Gallery.

So many of you submitted images of your babies as they prepare to celebrate their first Christmas.

Here you’ll find a selection of the many cute photos we have received over the past week, but if your child has not been featured, don’t fret, we’ll be posting more next week!

MORE CHRISTMAS BABIES NEXT WEEK

Next Week will be our last one.

Merry Christmas Everyone!

  • Mia Dolan who is five months old will celebrate her first Christmas in Enniskillen with her parents Vicki Dilworth and Patrick Dolan
  • Cayden Lewis Connor was born October 30th 2016 at 7:47pm. Baby Cayden will be travelling home on his first ever transatlantic flight with mum Yvonne, dad Patrick and big brother Calvin (8) to be with family and friends in Fermanagh this Christmas
  • Sam and Sophie Corrigan's first Christmas (they were born on 2/4/16) will be spent with mummy Louise, daddy Fintan and big brother Charlie at home in Florencecourt
  • Daithi Campbell, born on 30th March 2016 to proud mum and dad, Carmel and Sean, will be spending his first Christmas at home with his family
  • Fianna Mae O'Connor from Donagh who will be 7 weeks old at Christmas. She was born on the 4th of November 2016. She will be spending Christmas at nanny and grandas house with the whole family including mammy Lauren and daddy Stephen
  • Freya Willow Tierney from Clogher was born on 24th September 2016. Here she is meeting Santa for the first time with her mummy Lorna and daddy Padraig. Freya is looking forward to spending Christmas with her mummy, auntie Ebony, uncles Ryan and Daniel, nanny Ruth and grandad Gordon
  • Willow Rose Collins from Lisnaskea was born in Enniskillen's South West Acute Hospital on 8/9/2016. She will be spending her first Christmas with mummy Victoria and daddy Anthony opening presents from Santa before visiting family and friends
  • Bill Lowry was born on 5th July this year. His daddy William took this pic as little Bill helped him to put up the Christmas decorations! Mummy Leah and daddy William are very excited to spend their first Christmas together as a family
  • Little Isla Jones from Kesh was born on 18.09.16 to proud mummy Kathryn and daddy Mark. She will be spending her first Christmas at home with Mummy and Daddy, opening her first presents along with big brother Alfie and big sister Imogen
  • Willow Grace Sloane who lives Irvinestown/Dromore area was born in the South West Acute Hospital on 27/10/2016. Here she is pictured with her big sister Sarah-Jane. She will be spending Christmas at home with mummy Grace and daddy Andrew and all her family around her
  • Laoise Lavelle was born on 30th September 2016 and will be spending her first Christmas with her parents Daniel and Eilish and her big brother Jacob and big sister Michaela
  • Alanna McCarron was born 10th June 2016 at South West Acute Hospital. She is spending her first Christmas with mummy Helena, daddy Ciaran, big brother Niall and big sister Katie
  • Daniel O'Shea, originally from Belleek, and his wife Olivia O'Shea with their triplets (3 girls) who were born on 13th June this year.
  • Kila Annalise Gallagher was born on 2nd May 2016 to parents Samantha and Tony Gallagher from Bellanaleck. Kíla will spend Christmas between both sets of grandparents who totally spoil her! Her family have waited a long time to have a Christmas as special as this one and they feel very blessed this Christmas!

