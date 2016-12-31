Fr Brian gets set to say goodbye

Fr Brian D’Arcy (71) is in reflective mood as a difficult year draws to a close and he looks forward to new beginnings in 2017.

The author, columnist and broadcaster has been spending his last Christmas in St Gabriel’s Retreat at The Graan where he lives with three other priests. It was announced in August that he would be moving on to pastures new next year when his position as Superior will be taken over by Fr Charles Cross.

Moving on



Fr Brian, who marked 47 years as a priest on December 20th, has been stationed in Enniskillen five times during his career. While he says the news that he is leaving his native Fermanagh once more has made this Christmas “significantly sad”, his recent health scare and cancer battle proved “a more difficult last Christmas” to contemplate.

Speaking to the Herald over the festive season, he said: “While it is sad this year, you have to remember that it’s not the people’s last Christmas as priests move in and out of their lives. The show goes on and when they come to the Graan at Christmas, it doesn’t depend on me being here because there is nothing permanent in this life.

“Yes I’ll be sad leaving here as it has become my home and I’ve built up relationships with the people as the longest serving priest in Fermanagh. While I’ve become attached to people, they’re not necessarily attached to me in the same way. In the meantime there is still plenty to do with the Novena, Easter and other special events coming up.

“When the time to leave does come and I see where I’m going, I’ll get a few crates together and slip away as quietly as I can.”

As a loyal Fermanagh GAA fan, the Bellanaleck native added that wherever he ends up next September, he’ll still be cheering on the county team whenever he can.

Advertisement

To read more of Lauren Harte’s interview with Fr Brian, pick up this week’s Fermanagh Herald.