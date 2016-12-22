Fermanagh’s generosity helps feed those in need

Fermanagh shoppers have donated a massive 9,860 meals to help feed people in need this Christmas. Tesco’s Neighbourhood Food Collection came to Fermanagh earlier this month to drive vital food donations for The Trussell Trust and FareShare.

Shoppers in Fermanagh demonstrated their generosity earlier this month, by donating to foodbank charity The Trussell Trust and food redistribution charity FareShare for Tesco’s Neighbourhood Food Collection.

The Neighbourhood Food Collection runs in all Tesco stores across the country, to collect vital store cupboard essential foods, such as rice, tea, tinned meat and UHT milk, for people in need over the festive period.

Shoppers were invited to donate food in their local Tesco store in Fermanagh between 1 and 3 December to benefit local charities and people referred to foodbanks.

The food collected in Fermanagh helped contribute towards the estimated total of three million meals collected for the charities by all Tesco stores nationwide this month.

Tony McElroy, Head of Communications in Northern Ireland, at Tesco said: “We’re thrilled with the huge number of food donations we’ve had in Fermanagh, resulting in such an amazing number of meals to give to those in need this Christmas and beyond. It really demonstrates the generosity of the people of Fermanagh. Thank you for once again supporting us, and making this collection so successful!”

The donations come at a vital time when The Trussell Trust and FareShare see an increase for their support.

David McAuley, Chief Executive of The Trussell Trust said:

“The staggering generosity of Tesco customers, store colleagues and volunteers, means foodbanks in Fermanagh will be able to provide vital food and support to local people who are struggling during what could be our busiest December yet. Thank you for your support – your generosity will help stop hunger in Fermanagh this Christmas.”

Lindsay Boswell, CEO of FareShare, said: “What we’re seeing, right across the country, is an increased demand from the organisations we work with for more food. They have more mouths to feed. There has been a 26% increase in the number of charities signing up to FareShare in the last year, so without the Neighbourhood Food Collection we simply couldn’t meet the growing demand. Every single item of food donated will make a difference, so thank you to everyone involved.”

For more information about the Neighbourhood Food Collection, please go to www.tesco.com/food-collection