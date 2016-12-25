Dietitian Orlaith puts her best foot forward

Orlaith McMahon, from Monaghan is a dietician at the hospital and with the nature of Orlaith’s work, and all of the meals and sweets that people eat over Christmas, this is a busy period for dieticians in SWAH.

“Winter is always busy as there is always so many more admissions, and everyone is rushing to get home before Christmas. We do try our best to get everyone seen, and out before Christmas.

“I work mainly in nutritional support, with people who have infections or have lost weight, and try to build them up to full strength again.

There is such a range of services that we provide, and there is not that many of us covering the wards, so it is very busy and important that we work well together,” said Orlaith.

While it is not ideal to spend the festive season in the hospital, staff just like Orlaith try their best to ensure the patients have a good Christmas during their stay.

“It is a sad time for some people, and a busy time but if you put the best foot forward and everyone works well together, it is a nice time of year to work.

The saddest thing is when patients are really unwell, and the family members are very upset that they cannot get home for Christmas, but the nicest thing is the atmosphere. It is a lovely atmosphere to work and over Christmas the nurses and doctors do try to make it as nice as possible for the patients.

The patients still get a Christmas dinner and still have caring people around them,” added Orlaith.

Orlaith and her team are lucky to have Christmas Day off to spend some time with their families. For some patients, the sad reality is that spending Christmas in the hospital means that they do not have to face Christmas Day on their own.

“There is a great atmosphere in the wards at Christmas, all the wards have Christmas trees up. For some patients, being in hospital over Christmas is better than being at home, because they are not lonely and they have someone to talk to,” concluded Orlaith.