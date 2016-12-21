Community mourns for ‘bubbliest girl you could meet’

The Enniskillen community is in mourning following the sudden death of Shauna Reilly.

The 23 year old girl was found dead at her house in Enniskillen on Saturday, following a battle with her mental health.

Shauna was a student at St Fanchea’s College, and previously worked in Easons on the High Street in Enniskillen. Work colleague Ann McGrail described her as ‘full of the joys of spring, and the bubbliest girl you could meet.’

As the news of the sudden death filtered throughout Enniskillen, many people took to social media to pay tribute to the young girl. One neighbour who has known Shauna since she was infant said,

“Our cul de sac in Drumbeg is in darkness as our Christmas lights have been switched off as Shauna’s neighbours quietly mourn with the Reilly family. Shauna was a really lovely wee girl and will be sadly missed by everyone who knew her.”

Monsignor Peter O’Reilly, PP of St Michael’s Church, Enniskillen offered his condolences to the Reilly family at this difficult time.

“Enniskillen has had quite a few deaths recently, which at this time of year is particularly difficult for those who mourn.

“The thoughts and prayers of our parish community are with the Reilly family and all other families who are bereaved and feel their losses most especially at this time,” he said.

Shauna’s heartbroken sister, Emma Reilly paid an emotional tribute to her younger sister on Facebook, saying, “we want you all to remember the bright beautiful girl she was with the crazy hair and bright lipstick,” and urged people who were attending the funeral to “wear the brightest and boldest outfit you have. Shauna would love nothing more than to have a sea of colour in her honour.”

Shauna is survived by her father Michael, mother Jacqueline and her two sisters Michelle and Emma. She was laid to rest this morning (Wednesday) following Requiem Mass at St Michael’s Church, Enniskillen, with burial afterwards in the Cross Cemetery.