Christmas time with the Carters!

One of Enniskillen’s most famous residents, Nathan Carter, and his younger brother Jake are looking forward to a few days off following a very busy Christmas season on the Country music scene.

The singers filled dance halls around the world with festive tunes, as Nathan travelled to Australia, Dubai and Scotland before returning for his Christmas Tour of Ireland.

After all the Christmas build up madness, the two Carter brothers will join their family for a traditional Christmas in their native Liverpool.

“Christmas will be spent at home in Liverpool, hopefully with loads of snow. I will be spending Christmas Day the same as every year with my family and friends in the lovely Liverpool.

We usually have all of our family come over to our house for dinner and then watch television and stuff our faces with more food,” said Jake Carter.

Rounding up a hectic year for Nathan, the Christmas Special of the Nathan Carter Show will air on RTE on December 28th at 9.30pm.

“Thankfully I’m busy all year round but we do our Christmas tour all round Ireland throughout December, and then I look forward to a wee break in January.

The atmosphere is a lot more energetic, especially when everyone gets into the festive spirit,” said Nathan.

Following in his brother’s footsteps, Jake’s schedule has also been jam packed, with the launch of his debut single ‘Trouble’.

“Christmas time is a very busy time of the year for myself. I’m back and forth from England and Ireland as I have a few concerts in Ireland over the Christmas period.

Over the Christmas days I have two days off which is the Christmas Eve and then Christmas itself, so it would definitely be one of my busiest times of the year.

My gigs around Christmas are a lot more enjoyable. I think as everyone who is out seems to be in the festive spirit, and the atmosphere is great,” said Jake.

While December was flat out for the two musicians, the two share mutual a love for the festive season and spending some quality time with their family.

“All of the family come round on Christmas so it’s a great opportunity to catch up with all the cousins and see how everyone is doing.

My favourite thing about Christmas has to be all the decorations on all of the houses! I don’t know anyone who doesn’t get excited by seeing decorations lighting up a street on a cold winters night,” said Jake.

Nathan added, “I go home for a few days over the Christmas period so thankfully I get to see my family a lot more around then.

Getting to go home to family and meeting up with old friends that I only see once a year is definitely the best thing about this time of year.”

While Nathan takes a small break over the festive season, it’s back to the recording studio almost straight away as in the new year, as he has plans to record a new album in early 2017 and will also embark on a UK tour in February.

In March, Nathan will travel to Australia for a tour, before heading to America in September.