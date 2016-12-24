Christmas Day is like any other for Ambulance Service

While everyone in Fermanagh is enjoying a break and some festive fun this weekend, the Ambulance Service still has a vital job to do regardless of the occasion.

The Ambulance Service provides a vital life saving service, which operates all year round, Christmas Day included. So while you tucking are into your Christmas dinner, spare a thought for Alan McCutcheon, who is working a 12 hour shift as a Paramedic at Enniskillen Ambulance Station on Christmas Day.

“Christmas and the winter period is always a busy time of year for the Ambulance Service. We aren’t expecting anything different this year and have already seen an increase in demand. Working as a Paramedic is not your normal 9-5 job,” said Alan McCutcheon, acting Paramedic Station supervisor.

For the paramedics, Christmas Day is just like any other day of the year, but Alan admits that working all day will be difficult for him and his family.

“We often find ourselves working holidays and unsocial hours however, working Christmas Day is that bit harder. It’s such a family orientated time of year so having to spend the day away from your family is quite tough.

“I have two young children, Dylan and Darcey who will be eagerly waiting to see what Santa has brought them, so I’ll find it difficult leaving them and my wife, Diane early on Christmas morning to go out to work,” added Alan.

Alan and his colleagues attend to many accidents and sick patients over the festive period, but advises that patients only call for an ambulance in an emergency situation.

“Only call 999 for an ambulance in an emergency when it is obvious that you or another person has a serious or life threatening illness or injury and need time critical help.”

“We will always respond to patients needing vital medical assistance, but we find on many occasions that ambulance staff are called out to deal with patients whose needs are less urgent. “This means that ambulances may be unavailable for patients with potentially very serious conditions. For minor ailments or injury people should consider contacting their GP, the Out of Hours GP Service or visit their local pharmacy,” concluded Alan McCutcheon.